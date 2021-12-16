Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, December 16, encouraged the staff of the Moscow hospital. Inozemtsev for his contribution to the fight against COVID-19. The corresponding document is published on the official portal legal information.

“For his great contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19), dedication shown in the performance of professional duty, to award a certificate of honor of the President of the Russian Federation,” the document says.

Five employees of the medical institution also received certificates of honor, including the deputy chief physician Yevgenia Zernova. Another seven employees of the hospital received a commendation from the head of state.

Earlier, the president signed a decree awarding more than 100 medical workers, in particular from the Smolensk and Moscow regions, as well as from the Republic of Udmurtia, for their contribution to the fight against coronavirus. The Pirogov Order was awarded to Olga Andreeva, head of the department of the regional state budgetary health care institution of the Smolensk Regional Institute of Pathology, and Galina Beshteynova, head of the in-patient department of the Roslavl Central Regional Hospital (Smolensk Region). Natalya Bigun, a doctor at the Sergiev Posad Regional Hospital of the Moscow Region, also received the award.

In addition, students from the Moscow and Kursk regions, as well as an intern from the Kirov region, were also awarded for their great contribution to the development of the volunteer movement in the health sector.