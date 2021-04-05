The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has promulgated this Monday the law that will allow him to have another two terms in power, so that he can attend both the 2024 and 2030 elections, something that he had vetoed until the President promoted the last constitutional reform.

The Parliament finalized last week the processing of a project tailored to Putin and that qualifies said reform of the Constitution, which establishes as a general principle a maximum of two terms of six years each for the head of state. The text endorsed by Putin proposes that this limit does not apply “to the person who holds or has held the position at the time of entry into force” of the changes, which affects the current president, 68 years old, according to the agency of Sputnik news.

Putin is within his second and ‘a priori’ last consecutive term, which ends in 2024, having previously held the position between 2000 and 2008, when he passed the baton to Dimitri Medvedev and he became prime minister. With no successor in sight, few doubt at this point that he wants to remain in the Kremlin, even until 2036.

The modifications related to the Presidency were included within a package of changes that contemplate that candidates must be at least 35 years old, have lived permanently in Russia for at least 25 years and not have citizenship or residence permit in another country. In addition, the reforms modify the functions of the Executive and the legislative power and expressly prohibit the secession of the territories that make up Russia.