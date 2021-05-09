Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Victory Parade in Moscow, recalled that the feat in the fight against Nazism was accomplished by the Soviet people. His appeal was broadcast First channel…

“We will always remember that it was the Soviet people who performed this magnificent feat. In the most difficult time of the war, in the decisive battles that determined the outcome of the struggle against fascism, our people were alone, alone on the arduous, heroic and sacrificial path to Victory, “the head of state emphasized.