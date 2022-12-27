Putin and Lukashenko arrived at the informal summit of the CIS countries in one Aurus

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko through the streets of St. Petersburg in an Aurus car. Related video publishes life.

The heads of state arrived together at the Russian Museum, where the second day of the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place. The son of the Belarusian leader Nikolai Lukashenko was also traveling in the same car with them.

As clarifies Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”, both presidents are located in the suburbs of St. Petersburg, in Strelna. In the morning, Putin called for a Belarusian colleague.

Putin and Lukashenko also held a small working meeting at the Russian Museum. According to the Russian president, the situation was conducive to talking about serious matters, including bilateral relations.

As Lukashenko said earlier, during the conversation with Putin, many dotted i’s were possible. According to him, for many it takes years, and it took them only one evening.