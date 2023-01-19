Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts: does Vladimir Putin have a double? © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy feeds the rumor that Vladimir Putin has doubles. The Kremlin replies: Zelenskyy has a psychological problem.

Kyiv/Moscow – After rumors about Vladimir Putin’s alleged double, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not really believe that the head of the Kremlin is still alive. “I don’t finally understand whether he’s alive,” said Zelenskyj via video at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a statement on Thursday. He is not sure whether the 70-year-old shown on the screens is the real Putin.

It is also unclear who makes decisions in Russia at all, said the 44-year-old on the question of possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on peace. In the past there have been rumors about Putin’s health. Various reports suggest that the Russian President could be suffering from cancer or Parkinson’s disease.

Does Putin have a doppelganger? Kremlin responds to doubts

The Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov once said that he believed there were several doubles of Putin. In fact, Putin once said that he had been advised in the past to use a double at official meetings for security reasons. “The idea came up, but I gave up on doubles,” he said.

The Kremlin has now again rejected the doubts expressed by Kyiv about Putin’s existence. For Zelenskyy, the existence of Putin and Russia is a psychological problem, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The sooner Kyiv realizes that both Russia and Putin will stay in the future, the better for Ukraine.

Video: False claim: Vladimir Putin is said to have three doubles

According to Peskov, Putin only took an ice bath on Thursday. Epiphany, the festival of the Baptist, is celebrated in Russia on January 19th. Millions of Orthodox Christians traditionally go ice bathing on the day to wash away their sins. The head of the Kremlin has also been keen to show himself in front of the camera during the procedure for several years. However, this time there was no photo of it. (dpa/fmü)