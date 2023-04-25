Home page politics

Does Russian President Vladimir Putin have doubles? No, he’s just “mega active”. At least that’s the official announcement.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin has denied allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is represented by doubles at public appearances. “You’ve probably heard that Putin is said to have many doubles who work in his place while he’s in a bunker. That’s another lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (April 24).

“You see what kind of President we have. He was and is mega active. We who work with him can hardly keep up with him,” Peskov said at the educational event in Moscow in front of young people.

Theories on doubles in the Ukraine war: “Bunker Grandpa Putin”

Theories about one or even more Putin doubles keep coming up – most recently, for example, in view of a visit by the Kremlin chief to Russian-occupied Ukrainian war zones. “That wasn’t the real Putin,” said Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov. The Kremlin rejected this statement even then. In fact, there is no evidence that there is actually a double of Putin on official dates.

“In order to be able to talk to the real Putin, you have to be in quarantine for at least 10 to 14 days,” Danilov insisted at the time. The Putin spotted in Cherson was “an ordinary double, of which there are several, as is well known”.

In Danilov’s words, Putin is “a frightened man” and the idea that he decided to visit the front in the Ukraine war is simply impossible. According to the Kremlin, Putin had visited both the occupied areas of the Kherson region in the south and Luhansk in the east of Ukraine and met with leading military figures. The exact time of the alleged visit was not given by the Kremlin. Information from the war zone cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, is the exact opposite” to Putin, stressed Danilov, since he goes to the front at any time. “That’s the difference to the bunker grandpa Putin, who will soon be afraid of himself.” (dpa/frs)