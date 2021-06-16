The Russian delegation accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit held in Geneva this Wednesday with his American counterpart Joe Biden, has confirmed that the talks will not include any type of dialogue on the main Russian opponent, Alexei Navalni, who He is serving a two-year and five-month prison sentence for a case of alleged “rigged” and “politicized” fraud, according to a resolution of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, who also attends Geneva on Wednesday, already announced last week that Navalni will not be on the meeting’s agenda. However, on Tuesday, the Russian Presidency’s adviser for international politics, Yuri Ushakov, did not rule out that Navalni, who suffered an attempted poisoning last year in Siberia, could be included in the talks.

Biden has reiterated ad nauseam that he will raise with Putin the human rights situation in Russia, which, according to most analysts, includes first of all what is happening with the Russian dissident.

Their organizations have just been declared “extremists” by the Moscow Municipal Court, which will make it impossible for Navalni and his followers to present candidates for any type of election. The most important and closest elections, the legislative ones, are called for next September.

In an interview with the North American network NBC, broadcast in its entirety on Tuesday, the top Russian leader denied that no one wanted to end Navalni’s life. He also stated that in prison “he receives the same treatment as any other prisoner.”

The head of the White House, however, warned on Tuesday from Brussels that, if the Russian opposition leader died in prison, “it would be a tragedy (…) that would damage Russia’s relations with the rest of the world and with me.” . In his words, his death “would be one more sign that the Kremlin does not intend to respect the most minimal fundamental rights.” Despite the fact that Geneva is under heavy security measures, a small group of people this Wednesday managed to demonstrate in support of Navalni, shouting “Russia without Putin!”