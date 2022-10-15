Home page politics

Of: Vincent Bussow

Split

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, supports Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine. (Archive image) © Olga Maltseva/dpa

Is Belarus sending its own troops to Ukraine? According to opposition leader Tichanovskaya, Putin is afraid that the soldiers will switch sides.

Minsk/Brussels – Since the Russian invasion of the Ukraine must himself Wladimir Putin rely increasingly on a few partners. Operates due to western sanctions Russia increased trade with countries like China and India. The neighboring country Belarus, on the other hand, has a much more direct role to play Ukraine war – not least because of its geographical location. While the de facto ruler Alexander Lukashenko is threatening to send his own troops to Ukraine, opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya is now making claims politicalthat Putin does not have enough confidence in the Belarusian army.

According to Tichanovskaya, both Putin and Lukashenko are afraid that soldiers from Belarus will refuse orders if they are sent to the Ukraine war. The politician points out that the army can “overrun, switch sides, hide” because she doesn’t really want to fight the Ukrainians. This would ruin Lukashenko’s standing in front of Putin, like Tichanovskaya the online portal political told in Brussels. “It would be an epic failure.”

Belarus in the Ukraine war: Lukashenko announces “joint grouping” with Russia

The Belarusian ruler, on the other hand, has expressed himself differently since the beginning of the war. He recently announced that he would form a “joint grouping” with Russian forces. International observers doubt this, however, and lead the big words from Lukashenko about his dependence on Putin return.

Aug. 30, 1954 Kopys, Belarusian SSR, Soviet Union De facto rulers in Belarus 20 July 1994 to present

In fact, Belarus, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, is primarily used during the war as a launching pad for Russian troops to attack northern cities such as Kyiv.

Belarus in the Ukraine war: can Putin rely on Lukashenko?

Tichanovskaya justifies her assumptions with the fact that Lukashenko is weakened domestically. Any image of his invulnerability is an “illusion,” the opposition leader said political and added with regard to his regime: “Everything is collapsing”. She referred to the beginning of the Ukraine war, when partisans in Belarus reportedly disrupted supply transports from Russia.

The politician ran against Lukashenko in the 2020 election. He had declared himself the winner and put down protests by the opposition. Since then, his government has been governed by, among others, the EU not acknowledged. Tichanovskaya has lived in exile ever since. (vbu)