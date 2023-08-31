Home page politics

After the Prigozhin plane crash, the Brazilian jet manufacturer wants to clarify the cause. But the Kremlin blocks – and fuels new speculation.

Moscow – Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead – but his plane crash continues to preoccupy the world. A few days after his private plane suddenly tumbled to the ground and crashed just outside of Moscow, the mercenary boss became the notorious Wagner group buried in his hometown of St. Petersburg. But the Russian government had kept his funeral a major state secret. And that’s not all: Moscow also erects high walls when trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin blocks international investigation

For example, Russia does not allow foreign investigators to investigate the plane crash of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin told the Brazilian aviation authority (Cenipa), like the news agency, that no investigation would be initiated according to international rules Reuters reported on Wednesday. The authority had previously offered appropriate help. Because the private plane that crashed came from a Brazilian manufacturer whose jets were considered extremely safe. According to his own statements, one of his machines had never crashed before.

Rejects an international reason for the Prigozhin crash: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The cause of Prigozhin’s death remains unclear

Wagner boss Prigozhin crashed his private Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft on the way from St. Petersburg to Moscow just under a week ago. With him on board were his deputy Dimitri Utkin and eight other people, all occupants perished in the plane crash. The exact reason is unclear. The US suspects that a bomb may have been planted in the plane by the Kremlin in revenge for the failed coup attempt by Wagner mercenaries against Russia’s top military leadership.

‘Premeditated atrocity’: Russia admits possible assassination

But that is pure speculation. Moscow has so far rejected the allegations from the USA as “lies”. However, the Kremlin admitted for the first time on Wednesday that the plane crash could not have happened properly. For the first time, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov did not rule out an assassination attempt. “It’s obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version – you know what we’re talking about – say, a premeditated atrocity,” Peskov said, dismissing involvement by Russia’s president Wladimir Putin but insistently back.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin justified the blocking of an investigation according to international rules with the reference to an assassination attempt. A participation of foreign structures in the investigation of the catastrophe is not possible because, among other things, a targeted crime is being investigated, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the Russian news agency interfax according to.

Prigozhin crash: Evaluation of the flight recorder continues

Originally, the Embraer Legacy 600 was made in Brazil. The private jet was delivered in 2007 and changed hands several times. In 2020 it finally went to the Wagner group from Prigozchin. After the start of the Ukraine war, the West placed it on the sanctions list, which is why it was no longer allowed to fly in European or US airspace. Since the last flight was a domestic flight, no mandatory international investigations within the framework of the United Nations Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are required. This only applies to international flights.

According to the Russian investigative authorities, the flight recorder was recovered. It remains to be seen to what extent the evaluation will be made public. So far, the central commission of inquiry has only confirmed the identity of the bodies. (jkf)