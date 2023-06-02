“Must do everything to prevent the destabilization of the country“. This is the warning repeated by the Russian president Vladimir Putinduring a Security Council meeting, Tass reported.

We need to discuss “ways to ensure the security of Russiaespecially security internal politics”, taking into account the efforts undertaken and intensified by “enemies of the state with the aim of shaking up the situation inside Russia,” the president said. “We must do everything possible to prevent them from doing this under any circumstances,” chanted Putin.