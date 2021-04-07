Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool. Relevant decree published on the Kremlin website.

The document notes that the decision to resign was made in accordance with Kara-ool’s statement of resignation of his own free will.

Former mayor of Kyzyl Vladislav Khovalyga has been appointed acting head of the region. The decree comes into force on the day of its signing, April 7.

In March, experts from the Minchenko Consulting holding made a rating of the political stability of the leaders of Russian regions and assessed the likelihood of resignation of three of them as high. Sholban Kara-ool, the governor of the Ulyanovsk region Sergey Morozov and the head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov got into the red zone.

Kara-ool has been the head of Tuva since May 2007. In August 2020, he announced that he was hospitalized due to re-infection with coronavirus.

The acting head of Tuva was trained in the so-called “school of governors”. The program for the training of the personnel management reserve of the civil service, which is popularly called the “school of governors”, was launched in June 2017 on the basis of the Higher School of Public Administration (HSGU) and was prepared on the basis of the best programs of the Sberbank Corporate University, the Moscow School of Management “Skolkovo”, RANEPA and the Higher School of Economics.