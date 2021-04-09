Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resignation of Vyacheslav Bitarov from the post of head of North Ossetia. This is reported on website The Kremlin.

Sergei Menyailo, who previously held the post of presidential envoy to the Siberian Federal District, has been appointed acting head of the republic.

During communication with Putin via video link, Menyailo said that he was ready for a new job.

Over the past few days, the heads of two regions have lost their posts: on April 8, Vladimir Putin dismissed the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov, and on April 7, the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool.

From April 2014 to October 2016, Menyailo was the governor of Sevastopol, and in July 2016 he became the President’s Permanent Representative to the Siberian Federal District. Menyailo, 60, is a veteran of military operations, awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, the Order of Alexander Nevsky, and the Medal for Military Merit.