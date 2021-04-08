Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resignation of the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov. Relevant document published on the Kremlin website.

“To accept the resignation of the Governor of the Ulyanovsk region, SI Morozov. of their own free will, ”the decree says.

Senator Alexei Russkikh has been appointed Acting Governor of the region.

Earlier Morozov said that he had resigned. “Today I turned to the head of our state with a request for voluntary resignation in order to fully focus on solving vital issues at the federal level,” the politician said. According to him, he intends to run for the State Duma.

Morozov served as the region’s governor since January 6, 2005. Prior to that, he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs – he rose from an inspector of the criminal investigation department of the ROVD to the head of a special unit of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Ulyanovsk region to combat drug trafficking.

The day before, on April 7, Putin dismissed the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool. The decision to resign was made in accordance with Kara-ool’s statement of resignation of his own free will.

In March, experts from the Minchenko Consulting holding made a rating of the political stability of the leaders of Russian regions and assessed the likelihood of resignation of three of them as high. Sholban Kara-ool, the governor of the Ulyanovsk region Sergey Morozov and the head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov got into the red zone.