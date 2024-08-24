Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry’s joint forces on Saturday, where he was informed of the efforts being made to repel the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region.

“At one of the command posts of the Defense Ministry, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leadership of the Joint Forces Group, received reports from the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff Sergei Rudsky on the confrontation of Ukrainian troops that have penetrated into the Kursk region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its official website, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

The statement added that “through the phone call, the President listened to reports from the commanders of the military groups on the operational situation regarding the tasks assigned to them.”

On August 6, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack on Russian territory in the Kursk region, and Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Ukrainian incursion as “provocative.”

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, confirmed that the operation in the Kursk region will be completed by crushing the Ukrainian forces and driving them outside Russia’s borders.