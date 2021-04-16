Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the Security Council the response to US anti-Russian sanctions, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. It is reported by RIA News Friday, April 16th.

“There was a conversation about retaliatory measures to the US sanctions against our country imposed on the eve,” said Peskov, without specifying details.

According to him, during the meeting, the current issues of the internal Russian socio-economic agenda were also discussed.