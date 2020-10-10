During a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, the Russian leader discussed Russia’s mediation in the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the prospects for cooperation on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine from COVID -19, reported on the website The Kremlin…

As noted, the Presidents during the discussion of the situation around the implementation of the JCPOA noted the importance of preserving this key agreement for international security. They also paid attention to the problems of combating the spread of coronavirus, in particular, the prospects for cooperation on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and held a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Let us remind you that today at 12 o’clock local time, an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh came into force, which was reached following consultations in Moscow between the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Another aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling. Civilian casualties were reported.