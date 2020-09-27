Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh by telephone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reports press service of the Kremlin.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side. They discussed a sharp exacerbation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which expressed serious concern from the Russian side.

It was noted that it is important to make all necessary efforts to prevent further escalation of the confrontation. The main thing at the moment is to stop hostilities.

Earlier in Karabakh, dozens of wounded civilians were reported. According to reports, all large and many small settlements, including the cities of Stepanakert, Askeran, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut, Shushi, were subjected to drone strikes and artillery fire. In Stepanakert alone, more than ten people were injured, including children and women.

The Armenian authorities have introduced martial law in the country.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the advance of Azerbaijani troops in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that Azerbaijan opened fire on peaceful settlements, including the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert.