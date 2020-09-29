Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The conversation was initiated by the Armenian side, reports press service of the Kremlin.

The publication said that Putin “expressed grave concern” over the ongoing fighting in the region. “The urgent need for the opposing sides to stop the fire and take measures to de-escalate the crisis was emphasized,” the press service noted. Other details are not provided.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Azerbaijan accused the Armenian military of shelling their positions. Armenia responded by reporting on the attack by Azerbaijani servicemen on Artsakh. On the same day, Pashinyan called Putin. On this occasion, the press service of the President of Russia issued a press release similar to today’s. Later, the Kremlin called on other countries not to add fuel to the conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Despite this, hostilities periodically resume.