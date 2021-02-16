Acting head of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev during a working meeting reported to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the results of the work of the authorities for a long time. This is stated on website Kremlin on February 16.

“Issues of socio-economic development of the region, ecology, measures to solve the problem of defrauded equity holders were discussed,” the message says.

Degtyarev thanked the Russian leader for his trust and for his appointment as Acting Governor of the region. According to him, the authorities have fulfilled and continue to fulfill social obligations to the population.

As specifies “Gazeta.ru“, The government of the Khabarovsk Territory has indexed regional payments for the first time in eight years, and also reduced the transport tax at the expense of reserves. At the same time, scholarships and grants were increased for young scientists, cultural workers and talented schoolchildren.

For his part, Putin approved the results of the work done over the past six months.

“I see that in general, in the main areas of work, you have already immersed yourself quite well in these issues and problems, keep your finger on the pulse,” he said.

On July 20, Putin dismissed the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, in connection with the loss of confidence in him. On the same day, he proposed to Mikhail Degtyarev, a State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction, to take the post of acting head of the region.