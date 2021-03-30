Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the escalation of the situation in Donbass. About it reported in the Kremlin.

As a result of the trilateral conversation, held in the format of a videoconference, it became known that Putin stressed the importance of the Kiev authorities’ implementation of all the agreements previously reached at the highest level, primarily on establishing a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk. “The Russian side expressed serious concern over the escalation of the armed confrontation provoked by Ukraine on the line of contact,” the website of the Russian president says.

On March 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine negatively assessed the negotiations between Putin, Macron and Merkel without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Foreign Ministry believes that any discussion of the situation in Donbass is impossible without Kiev. This position was voiced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

Earlier, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksiy Arestovich, admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Kiev cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, since this may be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Despite an indefinite ceasefire announced on July 27, 2020, the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass has escalated in recent weeks.