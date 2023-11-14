Putin discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President al-Sisi

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy on his Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) said that the head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in which the heads of state expressed their intention to intensify international efforts to quickly end hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

“President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin… The conversation discussed the latest events in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Fahmy stressed that the leaders of the two countries also talked about Cairo’s efforts to de-escalate the Gaza Strip, the possibilities of delivering humanitarian aid there and evacuating foreigners with injured Palestinians.

Earlier, a senior American official said that Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement would soon be ready to conclude an agreement that would include the release of hostages and a pause in hostilities.