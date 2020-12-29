President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Mikhail Shmakov discussed issues of changing the calculation of the minimum wage (minimum wage) and the living wage.

As reported on website Kremlin, Putin recalled that now, according to the constitution, the minimum wage cannot be less than the subsistence minimum.

The head of state said that the issue of changing the calculation of the minimum wage “is very sensitive and affects almost all employees,” therefore, requires careful discussion with experts and at the public level.

Shmakov, in response, stressed that the need to change the methodology is really ripe, but, in his opinion, it is necessary to establish a certain transitional period. Also, the head of the FNRP considers it necessary to increase the role of the federal and regional tripartite commissions for the regulation of social and labor relations in determining the parameters of the minimum wage and the living wage.

Earlier, the Federation Council approved a government law on a new methodology for calculating the minimum wage and living wage from January 1, 2021.

Starting next year, the minimum wage and the cost of living will be calculated based on the median income. The size of the minimum wage will amount to 42% of the median salary, namely 12 792 rubles. According to the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation, the increase in the minimum wage will affect 3.9 million people.