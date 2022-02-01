President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about Russian approaches to security guarantees in Europe. This is reported press office Kremlin.

“Vladimir Putin outlined the key approaches of the Russian side on this matter, emphasizing the importance of observing the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security, as enshrined in the OSCE documents signed at the highest level,” the message says.

Also, Putin and Draghi “agreed to continue the dialogue in the interests of developing mutually beneficial Russian-Italian relations.” In a conversation with the head of the Italian government, Putin conveyed to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who was elected to his post on January 29, 2022.

During a telephone conversation in November 2021, the Italian Prime Minister and the Russian President discussed the energy situation in Ukraine, as well as the migration crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus.