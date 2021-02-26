Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz during a telephone conversation discussed possible deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Austria. transfers press service of the Kremlin.

The parties discussed in detail the issues of countering the spread of COVID-19, including the possibility of supplying the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Austria, as well as setting up its joint production.

It is clarified that the conversation took place on the initiative of the Austrian side.

Let us remind you that by now Sputnik V, in addition to Russia, has been registered by Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Syria and others.

Earlier, MP Geert Wilders called on the Dutch authorities to establish a dialogue with the Russian authorities and organize the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine to the country.