Putin said that the state paid Wagner more than 86 billion rubles a year

During the year, the state paid the private military company “Wagner” more than 86 billion rubles. This was during a meeting with the military personnel who ensured order during the rebellion, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“From May 2022 to May 2023 alone, the state paid the Wagner company 86 billion 262 million rubles for the maintenance of fighters and incentive payments,” the head of state explained.

Of these, Putin continued, 70 billion 384 million rubles were spent on financial support, 15 billion 877 million rubles on incentive payments.

Earlier, Putin said that Wagner was fully supported by the state. In addition, the president expressed hope that there were no facts of theft in the financing of PMCs, and promised to check the spending of funds.

On the night of June 24, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the beginning of the rebellion and accused the Russian military of attacking the rear units of the Wagnerites. In the morning they occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and the presence of PMC columns in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions was also reported. On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of columns on Russian territory.