Russian President Vladimir Putin From the Kremlin he directed land, sea and air maneuvers of the Russian nuclear forces.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed the head of the Kremlin about the progress of the exercises, which included the launch of ballistic and cruise missilesand the participation of nuclear submarines and two Tu-95 strategic bombers.

During the maneuvers “a massive nuclear attack by the strategic offensive forces was launched in response to an enemy nuclear attack,” he explained.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Ballistic missiles being protagonists

At the same time, A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, which has up to 12,000 kilometers of range, was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodromewhich is located almost 800 kilometers north of Moscow.

The missile was launched towards the Kura range on the Kamchatka Peninsulamore than 6,000 kilometers from the launch site.

Besides, The Tula nuclear-powered submarine launched a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Seain the Arctic Ocean.

The program was fully developed

“The missions that appeared in the maneuver program were completed in their entirety”the Kremlin reported.

The exercises coincide with the Russian Senate’s decision on Wednesday to approve the bill revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Russia argues that it has been forced to take this step due to the need to restore nuclear parity with the United States, which has not ratified the CTBT in 23 years.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

It is not known when the rehearsals will resume.

Russian authorities have stressed that the revocation does not mean that the Kremlin will resume nuclear testing.at least for now, since “the moratorium remains” in force.

While, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed today that Moscow has received a proposal from the United States to resume dialogue on strategic stability and arms control.

He explained that Moscow is not prepared to resume dialogue if there are no changes in “the deeply and fundamentally hostile policy of the United States towards Russia.”

Russia suspended compliance with START III last Februarythe last nuclear disarmament treaty still in force between Russia and the United States.

EFE