Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus on camera. He is quoted by RIA News on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Peskov, the head of state does not like this idea.

Peskov also did not disclose the name of the drug that the Russian leader will be inoculated with. “We will not specifically say which vaccine. All three Russian vaccines are reliable and effective, ”he said.

A spokesman for the Russian leader said that the president would be vaccinated by the end of the day.

The head of state announced his vaccination the day before during a meeting on vaccination issues.

At the moment, three Russian vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been registered in the Russian Federation. A drug based on the human adenovirus “Sputnik V” was the first to be registered; it has been actively used since the start of mass vaccination in the country. Later, EpiVacKorona and KoviVak were registered.