Odessa can be both a bone of contention and a symbol of conflict resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, October 27, during the plenary session of the Valdai international discussion club.

A Hungarian journalist turned to the Russian leader with the question of what kind of visa should be issued for a trip to Odessa in a few years – Ukrainian or Russian.

“As you know, Odessa was founded by Catherine II, and even extreme nationalists do not dare to demolish the monument to the founder of the city. Odessa can be both a bone of contention, and a symbol of conflict resolution, and a symbol of finding some solution to everything that is happening now, ”Putin replied.

The head of state also called Odessa one of the most beautiful cities in the world. At the same time, he added that his last visit to the city did not produce the best impressions.

So, according to Putin, he noticed the decline of public utilities, which was indicated even by the facades of buildings. Meanwhile, the president stressed, “there seemed to be nothing in the center for the time being. A little to the side – and there it already looked not so presentable.

On Thursday, during a speech at the Valdai discussion club, Putin also called the historical fact of the unity of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples. He added that the division of the Russian people began in the 19th century and was constantly supported by the West.

Prior to this, on August 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sent petitions to the Odessa City Council to demolish the monument to Catherine II. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted “the importance of working out the issues of cleaning public space from objects and monuments related to the Russian imperial and Soviet heritage, which reinforces Russian anti-Ukrainian propaganda narratives in Ukraine.”

Later, on September 28, it became known that the deputies of the Odessa City Council could not decide on the demolition of the monument to the Russian Empress Catherine II. The final decision on the demolition was not made, since 17 deputies voted for the dismantling and relocation of the monument, 21 deputies did not vote and another one abstained.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, deputy Andrei Vagapov proposed replacing the monument with a monument to the ataman of the Zaporizhzhya Sich, Peter Kalnyshevsky. He accused the Russian Empress of “destroying the Cossacks.”

The monument was erected in 1900 according to the design of the Odessa architect Yuri Meletevich Dmitrenko. Dismantled in 1920 and restored in 2007.