Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree with the opinion that opposition and the media are oppressed in Russia. He said this during a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The words of the head of state are quoted RIA News…

“Our opposition works openly, by the way, and is not systemic. The only question is that all people who are engaged in or say that they are engaged in political activities should work within the framework of the current law. This is a requirement for everyone, ”the president assured. Speaking about foreign agents, the President recalled that this is not a new phenomenon and was invented in the United States in the last century.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia was, is and will be, like the United States, and this must be reconciled. According to him, the Russian side was not the first to take a single step in order to damage the existing relations with the American government.