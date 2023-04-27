President Putin approved the procedure for living in new regions without Russian citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the legal status of residents of new regions of Russia who have decided not to acquire citizenship. Relevant Document published on the official portal of legal information.

According to the decree, those who wished to leave their former citizenship and did not take the oath of a Russian citizen, but remained to live in the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, will be considered foreigners.

The same applies to citizens who lived in these territories and moved to Russia before September 30, 2022, but refused to accept Russian citizenship.

It follows from the document that residents of new regions who have not acquired citizenship can be expelled from Russia if they pose a threat to national security.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the entry into the Russian Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The signing ceremony of the agreements took place in the Georgievsky Hall of the Kremlin, where in 2014 the signing ceremony of a similar agreement with Crimea took place.