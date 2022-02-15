Russian President Vladimir Putin has called what is currently happening in south-eastern Ukraine a “genocide”. During the joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin replied to his guest that “Do we want war? Of course not.” Scholz had referred to the situation in Yugoslavia in 1999, where, in his opinion, “the situation was significantly different from what we are seeing in Donbass (…) there was a danger and a threat of genocide.” The Russian president took the floor again to say that “let me add that, according to our estimates, what is happening today in Donbass is a genocide.”

It is not the first time that Putin has branded the action of the Ukrainian troops in the east of the country as “genocide”, whose commanders he calls “Nazis”. Last December, the head of the Kremlin accused Kiev of sending “half of all his troops” to Donbass. Days before, he assured that the inhabitants of Donbass “suffer discrimination and that is the first step towards genocide.” Similar words have been heard from the mouths of many Russian leaders and deputies.

This appreciation is what has motivated the Duma (Lower House of the Russian legislative body) to approve today by an overwhelming majority a resolution, whose draft was presented by the communists, urging Putin to recognize the rebel republics of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk as states independent. With a view to their possible subsequent annexation or with the aim of turning them into Russian protectorates, as in the case of the Georgian provinces of South Ostia and Abkhazia.

After what was approved in the Duma, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, has stated that, if Putin ignores the Parliament, “it would de facto mean the withdrawal of Russia from the Minsk agreements.” In his words, “I would like to recall once again Ukraine’s unchanging position: if a decision on recognition is made, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the corresponding consequences.”

Scholz has also considered that the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk would be a “political disaster and a violation of the Minsk agreements”. Putin, however, stressed that “deputies are guided by public opinion. In our country the majority sympathizes with the residents of Donbass». Indeed, the self-proclaimed rebel republics have welcomed the decision of the Russian parliamentarians.

In September 2017, the Russian Justice opened an investigation against the then Ukrainian Defense Minister, Stepán Poltorak, and twenty senior military officials for “genocide” and for using prohibited methods of warfare.