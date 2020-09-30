During a meeting on the development and decriminalization of the forestry complex, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to ban the export of unprocessed or processed only for the type of timber of coniferous and valuable deciduous species from January 1, 2022. The text of his appeal given on the Kremlin website.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to tighten the policy in this industry and act in a number of areas. He described the current state of affairs with the words “does not climb into any gate”, since “purely archaic, consumerist” approaches to the use of forest resources are used.

The export ban will be one of the ways to remedy the situation. It will also require a revision of the approaches to the work of the customs so that it could suppress attempts to export round timber from the country.

Putin also instructed to prohibit companies and entrepreneurs from being with harvesting equipment in the forest area if they do not have the right to use it. The President did not rule out the possibility of seizing this equipment.

Related materials Tighten the belts Russia’s development plans have changed. What awaits the country and people? Slave work In Russia, they were imprisoned for absenteeism and being late for work. It was less than 100 years ago

In addition, the head of state proposed to launch a federal information system for the forestry complex, which will keep records of timber and transactions with it – from logging to the manufacture of products and their export. In the pilot mode, the system will start working on January 1, 2021, and its use will become mandatory from July 1.

To monitor the state of forests, the President considers it necessary to use modern remote sensing methods and drones, introduce the position of the chief federal state forest inspector for a constituent entity of the Federation and extend forest supervision to the transportation, storage and processing of timber.

Putin noted that the changes should be tackled as seriously as possible so that “no one in our country has any concerns about the fate of the Russian forest.” To support enterprises, a program of concessional loans will be launched for the re-equipment of production facilities and the creation of facilities for deep wood processing.

Earlier, the Accounts Chamber found out that the forest conservation project (part of the Ecology national project) became one of the leaders in budget execution – after the completion of eight months it was financed by 83.5 percent.