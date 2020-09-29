Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, has denounced this Tuesday that Belarus is subjected to “unprecedented foreign pressure” since the holding of the presidential elections on August 9, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

The Russian president has launched this message in his welcoming speech to the participants in the seventh Forum of the Regions of Russia and Belarus. Putin stressed that Russia and Belarus are currently facing various challenges and threats, also as members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The Russian president has indicated that Russia is currently in a difficult situation, “under unprecedented external pressure since the presidential elections”. The announcement of the official results, which gave the victory to the current Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, unleashed a wave of massive demonstrations in protest of the alleged fraud in the elections.

Despite external pressure, as highlighted by Putin, Belarus and Russia “They are united by strong cultural and spiritual ties rooted in centuries” and by “extensive ties of kinship and family”, in addition to having “a common history.”

Russia’s president has stood out as Lukashenko’s main supporter since mass protests began against alleged fraud in Belarus’s presidential elections. The Lukashenko regime has increased its repression against protesters, opposition activists and journalists in recent weeks, with hundreds of arrests after each mobilization against the government.