From: Victoria Krumbeck

Former Chancellor Schröder caused a debate through his connection to the Russian President. Putin defends him and praises his work.

Sochi – Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and the Russian President Wladimir Putin maintain a long-standing friendship. The war of aggression on Ukraine has hardly changed that; he is still behind Putin. This led to criticism of Schröder and a discussion about how to deal with the 79-year-old former chancellor. Now the Russian president called on the Germans to treat Schröder with respect.

After the Schröder discussion: Putin demands more respect for the former chancellor

“You should remember what he did for the country,” Putin said of his friend Schröder on Thursday (October 5) in Sochi on the Black Sea at the Valdai international discussion forum. Schröder always had the interests of Germany and the country’s economy in mind. In addition, Putin, who was stationed in Dresden as an intelligence officer during the GDR era, claimed that the number of his friends in Germany was increasing. However, the friendship between Putin and Schröder has alienated the former chancellor from some party friends and other politicians.

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (l.) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (archive photo). © Alexei Druzhinin/dpa

At the German Unity Day ceremony in the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Schröder sat with his wife So-yeon Schröder-Kim on the edge of the second row. According to one Picture-Report is said that the former Chancellor was relegated to the second row in order to distance himself from the Chancellor Olaf Scholz to protect. Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier greeted Schröder. The Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU), in turn, spoke of a “disturbing feeling when you meet a person who has lost his way so much in his political views that it is strange for someone who was once Chancellor of our country and for Germany took the oath.”

Putin rails against the USA – energy offer for Germany

In addition to his words for Schröder, the Kremlin chief questioned whether the federal government is now serving the interests of its own people or, for example, the USA, in view of Germany’s renunciation of Russian gas deliveries. He once again accused the USA of being behind the blowing up of the Baltic Sea pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 in order to sell its own gas on the European market. He also once again offered to resume energy supplies that were cheaper for the German economy.

Last year, Russia itself stopped deliveries through Nord Stream 1 in order to bring about an end to Western sanctions. In order for Nord Stream 2 to be put into operation, the punitive measures would have to be lifted. That’s not in sight. (vk/dpa)