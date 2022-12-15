The US Marines’ motto is to leave no one behind. Also the former head of the KGB, Vladimir Putin, is willing to rescue his most valuable men from Western prisons at any cost. It is not so much a question of loyalty as of strategy. To buy their courage, Russia has to show that it will not let them down when they fall into the hands of the enemy. And as a weapon of terror among dissidents and exiles, nothing better than showing them that those who cross borders to kill them in broad daylight in another country will go free and be received as heroes.

That will be the case of Vadir Krasikov, the bicycle murderer. The same one that he threw into the river, together with the Glock 26 pistol with which he killed Chechen leader Zelimkhan Khangoshvili with three shots when he was walking calmly through the Kleiner Tiergarten park in Berlin after praying in the mosque. Russia was looking for him. He considered him “a terrorist” and sent one of his best henchmen to hunt him down, as the United States did with Al-Qaida leader Al-Zawahiri when he assassinated him with a drone on the balcony of his Kabul home. . Only Moscow does not publicly puff its chest. He doesn’t even recognize it.

It was the journalistic investigations by ‘Der Spiegel’ and ‘Bellingcat’ that revealed that Sokolov’s Russian passport was false. He had been issued by the Russian government to hide Krasikov’s identity, trained and sent by the Federal Security Service, which inherited counterintelligence tasks from the KGB.

The diplomatic fallout in several countries was tremendous and included a cascade of expulsions from several embassies. The German courts unloaded the full weight of the law on the detainee with a sentence that last December sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. To which the prisoner replied calmly. “It’s the same, Russia knows I’m here and will get me out.”

That is what Putin wanted when he was negotiating with the Joe Biden Administration for the release of basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years for carrying a cannabis vaporizer in her suitcase, and ex-marine Paul Whelan, sentenced to sixteen for espionage. In Putin’s eyes, the fair thing was to exchange the Olympic star for a Hollywood assassin, Viktor Bout, known as ‘The Merchant of Death’, and the fake American spy for another ‘spy’, Krasikov.

stall negotiations



“We can’t give you what we don’t have,” White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan apologized to reporters Monday. In fact, for many months the White House thought the crazy request was intended to bog down negotiations. Putin was unwilling to hand Biden a victory before the November midterms, and indeed the next day the Russian government floated the idea of ​​trading Griner for Bout and stranding the ex-marine in a Russian concentration camp.

It was a bittersweet victory that Biden had to accept, but not before making every effort to bring them both home for Christmas. There are no Russian spies in US prisons, and the drug dealers or hackers they hold are of greater interest to Putin. Washington asked Germany for help, which he answered with a resounding refusal. He even tried creative formulas that would provide Berlin with something it needed from Russia, but to no avail.

Unlike Bout, who had served more than half of his fifteen-year prison sentence, Krasikov was just beginning his sentence. Putin may think that Justice in Europe works at the whim of its leaders, as in Russia. Or that Washington just picks up the phone for his allies to do what he asks, but the truth is that Whelan will remain in prison.