Russian President Putin set the task to increase the amount of military equipment produced

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Coordinating Council under the government to meet the needs of the RF Armed Forces, demanded not only to increase the amount of military equipment produced, but also to improve its characteristics. His words lead TASS.

“It is important not only to increase the volume and range of deliveries, but also to improve the quality characteristics of products, which is why direct communication between manufacturers of design centers and those who use this equipment is so important,” the Russian leader set the task.

The head of state indicated that during the meeting he hopes to hear about how the mentioned mechanism works.

Earlier, Putin announced the possible coordination of the work of the Russian Armed Forces Support Council.