Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded to achieve outrunning growth of incomes of the population and an increase in investment in regions from the list of “lagging behind”. Such a clause is contained in the list instructions following a meeting with members of the government.

The document says that the government must ensure “the implementation of programs for the socio-economic development of regions with a level of socio-economic development below the national average and the achievement of specific target results.” Among the 10 poorest subjects were Kurgan Oblast, Adygea, Altai, Kalmykia, Karelia, Mari El, Tyva, Chuvashia, Altai Krai and Pskov Oblast.

Earlier, the Russians noticed a drop in their income by a quarter. This is stated in the study Credit Suisse Emerging Consumer Survey 2021 dedicated to developing countries.

Residents of Russia also headed the anti-rating to make savings if possible. Only 55 percent of those surveyed said they want to increase their monthly savings. In addition, the Russians turned out to be as skeptical as possible about inflation. As of January, 75 percent of respondents expected it.

Last year, Vladimir Putin noted that the share of Russians who can be attributed to the middle class exceeded 70 percent. He referred to the World Bank methodology, which is based on the minimum wage (minimum wage). If we take into account the Russian level of the minimum wage, then in order to be classified as the middle class, you need to receive 19 thousand rubles a month.