Putin said that from 2023 it is necessary to launch a new allowance for families with children

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded to complete work on the creation of a new allowance for families with children by 2023. His words during the meeting on social issues are reported by RIA News.

According to the president, the authorities have long been striving to create a new allowance for families with children. “I want to emphasize that it has been a long road to achieve the result that we are striving for and which should be achieved from next year,” he said, urging the authorities to complete work on this no matter what.

The Russian head also called for more weighty, effective and tangible support for families with children at the state level. He called this issue very sensitive and significant for millions of citizens, and also suggested analyzing the measures already taken and discussing how to increase their effectiveness. The main task in this area is to minimize the threat of poverty for Russian families, including those with their first child, Putin added.

The maternity capital program was extended until 2026

In addition, Vladimir Putin recalled that the maternity capital program has been extended until 2026, and about a million families receive funds from it every year. The corresponding decision on amendments to the federal law “On Additional Measures of State Support for Families with Children” was adopted back in January 2020.

Maternal capital indexation is scheduled for February 1, 2023. This year, the amount paid for the first child is 524.5 thousand rubles, for the second – 693.1 thousand rubles, if the funds for the first were not received, and 168.6 thousand rubles for the registration of the first child.

> 550billion rubles will be used to pay maternity capital in 2023

The law allows you to spend the mother’s capital on the purchase, construction of housing or repairs, on the education of children, receiving monthly payments, on the social adaptation of children with disabilities or the formation of a mother’s pension. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, admitted that maternity capital in Russia could later be expanded, for example, to buy a car.

Inflation and rising prices

Referring to experts’ forecasts, Vladimir Putin suggested that at the beginning of next year, prices in Russia could rise by about five percent. In the first quarter of 2023, the inflation rate may also turn out to be slightly lower than this value. “We really, I want to emphasize this, according to all experts and the government, the downward trend in inflation is stable,” the president explained.

The head of state stressed that wages in Russia should grow faster than the rate of price growth. In his opinion, families should be able to “raise their own income.” In addition, parents need to be able to learn new professions or improve their skills.

According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Economic Development and the Central Bank, by the end of 2022, inflation in the country will be about 12-13 percent.