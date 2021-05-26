Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the construction of 20 surface ships should be completed on time. The head of state announced this on May 26 in Sochi at a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the state defense order.

“I would like to draw your attention to the following: it is important to continue to supply the troops with advanced weapons and equipment on time and on schedule, especially with long technological production cycles,” Putin said.

According to the president, first of all, we are talking about equipment for the navy and aerospace forces.

“The construction and modernization of 20 surface ships in the far sea zone should be completed within the timeframes set by government contracts, and 145 new and modernized aircraft have been delivered to the aerospace forces,” Putin added.

Also during the meeting, he proposed to separately dwell on issues related to increasing the capabilities of the orbital grouping of military and dual-purpose spacecraft and ensuring the actions of the Armed Forces using space systems and complexes.

In addition, the Russian leader noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, defense industry enterprises faced difficult problems, but the measures taken made it possible to maintain their rhythmic and stable work. According to Putin, in 2020 the state defense order was fulfilled by 99.8%, which is a good indicator.

On May 25, the Russian president said that, despite the pandemic, all the planned activities in the Russian army last year were fully implemented. He clarified that this information was confirmed by checks that were carried out in all military districts and in the Northern Fleet.