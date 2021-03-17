President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanded that officials return the stolen funds and assets to Russia. The words of the head of state are quoted TASS…

“It is necessary to identify the discrepancy between the expenses of municipal and civil servants and their income,” Putin said.

He also pointed out the need to improve the mechanism for returning assets from abroad, obtained by criminal means. For this, according to the president, one should actively use the capabilities of the interdepartmental working group under the auspices of the Prosecutor General’s Office.