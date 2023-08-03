President Putin said officials should drive Russian cars

All Russian officials must drive domestic cars, demanded President Vladimir Putin. The words of the head of state are RIA News.

According to the President, the use of products of the Russian automotive industry by civil servants will improve its quality. Therefore, there should be no purchases of foreign cars.

The Russian AvtoVAZ has already presented a new model Lada Aura, which can be used for the needs of officials and deputies. The new car is assembled on the basis of the Lada Vesta sedan, but has a large leather-trimmed interior with a premium audio system. The company said that the cost of the car would be “significantly higher” than two million rubles, while the production of Lada Aura could be launched in 2024 only with sufficient state support.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called for transferring deputies and officials to the Russian Moskvich and Lada. According to him, lately, domestic cars have become better, and their criticism is no longer valid. Volodin also added that at the present time it is not permissible to make a different choice and asked why the government has not yet obligated officials at all levels to use domestic cars.

The head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that now in Russia for the purchase of equipment there are restrictions on the price, but not on its localization. In order to transfer civil servants to domestic transport, it is necessary to introduce appropriate conditions into the procedure for conducting state contracts. The Ministry of Finance is ready to switch to the use of Russian technology first, he promised.

State Duma Vice Speaker Vladislav Davankov proposed to sell the remaining foreign cars of officials, which were produced in unfriendly countries, at an auction. With the proceeds from the auctions, he offered to purchase cars from Russian automakers with less than 50 percent foreign participation.