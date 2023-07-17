Putin said he was waiting for concrete proposals to improve security on the Crimean bridge

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was waiting for concrete proposals to improve security on the Crimean bridge. On Monday, July 17, he announced this during a meeting, which is broadcast on the official Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

The head of state stressed that the second terrorist attack had already taken place on the bridge. “I am waiting for concrete proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility,” he concluded and asked to report on how alternative routes bypassing the bridge across the Kerch Strait work and how their safety is ensured.

On July 17, the Crimean bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian surface drones. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​​​the 145th support, the movement of trains and the work of the Kerch ferry were temporarily suspended. As a result of the terrorist attack, a child was injured, who was sent with his parents to the Crimea from the Belgorod region.

In October last year, a truck exploded on the Krymsky Bridge, which partially collapsed two car spans, and also set fire to seven fuel tanks of the train. Putin then said that the Ukrainian special services were the customers and perpetrators of this terrorist attack.