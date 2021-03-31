Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a responsible attitude to the budget from officials at all levels. He announced this on Wednesday, March 31, at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, quoted by TASS…

The head of state recalled the situations when the treasury of some regions was “trapped” due to too expensive commercial loans.

“Of course, we need to solve this problem, and we will do it. But managers at all levels are required to have a very responsible attitude to the budget process, ”Putin stressed.

This is how the president commented on the words of the governor of the Chelyabinsk region, Aleksey Teksler, that the subjects with large commercial debt did not receive the corresponding volume of restructuring and were “trapped”. Putin recalled that some regional leaders, “having the opportunity to take budget loans on time or even replace them on time, did not do it.” They preferred “to borrow expensive money from credit institutions and accumulate so-called commercial debt,” the president concluded.

Earlier on March 31, at the ceremony of signing the General Agreement between associations of trade unions, employers’ associations and the government of the Russian Federation for 2021-2023, Putin compared the unrestrained extraction of profit by business without caring for people with a shot in his own foot. He added that “wild capitalism” is unacceptable because it leads to the destruction of society, state and business.

Earlier, the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CMASF) predicted a possible budget crisis in some Russian regions. Its onset may be due to the fact that in 2020, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, regional budget revenues fell sharply, and expenditures increased due to measures to support the economy. This year, a cut in subsidies from the federal center is expected, which helped to avoid even bigger problems in 2020.