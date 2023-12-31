President Putin delivered a traditional New Year's address from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a traditional New Year's address from the Kremlin, reports TASS with reference to the televised address.

It was shown on television in the Far Eastern regions, where at 15:00 Moscow time the year 2024 had already arrived. Putin spoke at the Kremlin walls.

Last year, the president spoke against the backdrop of participants in a special operation from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don. And in 2013, he addressed Russians from Khabarovsk against the backdrop of those affected by a major flood that occurred in the early autumn of that year in the Far East.

Earlier, press secretary Dmitry Peskov answered the question whether the New Year's address of the head of state was re-recorded.