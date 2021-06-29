Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law guaranteeing the protection of the debtors’ minimum income, which cannot be foreclosed. The document is published on the official Internetportal legal information.

According to the law, the debtor’s wages and other incomes equal to the subsistence minimum (in 2021 it is 12,702 rubles) are included in the list of property, which cannot be foreclosed according to executive documents. The debtor must contact the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) and indicate the account from which this amount cannot be debited. If in the region this indicator exceeds the general one for the country, then it is taken into account.

At the same time, this rule will not apply to the collection of alimony, compensation for harm caused to health and harm in connection with the death of the breadwinner, as well as the payment of administrative and court fines that were imposed as a measure of a criminal law nature. Also, the banks retain the right to write off the debtor’s debts for communal services and funds for “other requirements for mandatory payments to the budget and extra-budgetary funds.”

The law will come into force on February 1, 2022.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin instructed to pass a bill on the protection of the guaranteed minimum income of debtors during the spring session. The head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma Sergei Neverov, at a meeting with the head of state, called this bill among the priorities in the work of parliamentarians.