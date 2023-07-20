Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Putin puts the West under pressure in the Ukraine war: He declares all ships heading for Ukraine possible enemies. The consequences could be dramatic.

Moscow – First, Russia got out of the grain agreement under international protest – now the president is leaving Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine war one step further: he now classifies all ships that call at Ukrainian ports as potential enemies.

“All ships sailing to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea waters are considered potential carriers of military cargo,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement via Telegram. In addition, it is assumed that the home countries of these ships “are on the side of the Kiev regime in the Ukraine conflict involved.”

Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov added that the decision was intended to Ukraine from conducting military operations under the guise of grain shipments. “Certain risks arise there without corresponding safety guarantees,” he emphasized.

Russia warns shipping against approaching Ukrainian ports – and leaves reaction open

According to the ministry, the decision came into force on Wednesday (July 19) at midnight – so it is already valid. A warning to shipping had already been issued, the Kremlin said. At the same time explained Russia Areas in the north-west and south-east of the Black Sea considered dangerous for navigation. It withdrew safety guarantees for seafarers in these bids. Odessa, Ukraine’s most important port for grain deliveries, is also located in the north-west of the Black Sea.

The statement did not say how Russia will react to merchant ships calling at Ukrainian ports in the future. But a deterrent effect on shipping is obvious. On Thursday (July 20), the United States warned of attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. The US authorities have information that Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports, said Adam Hodge, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “We believe this is a coordinated effort to justify attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for those attacks.”

Putin uses hunger as a weapon in the Ukraine war

With the new decision, Putin is increasing the pressure on the West and on countries around the world that did not take a clear position in the Ukraine war. The obstruction of merchant ships at Ukrainian ports not only affects the Ukrainian economy, but also promotes global famines. Moscow’s announcement left loud New York Times Wheat prices are already skyrocketing – with an increase of nine percent, there has been the largest percentage increase since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Grain is one of the main export products of Ukraine. Both China and many countries in the Global South in Africa and the Middle East are supplied. Famine catastrophes in these countries could lead to worldwide refugee flows and fuel refugee crises in the West. Destabilization tendencies in the West, in turn, play into Putin’s hands. Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, told Russia: “They need hunger and problems in the countries of the Global South. They want to create a refugee crisis for the West.”

Russia is terminating grain agreements and wants to impose its own terms

Under great international criticism, the Kremlin on Monday (July 17) did not extend the grain agreement after about a year. Security guarantees for the safe transport of agricultural goods from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports have also been cancelled.

The reason given by the Kremlin was demands that the West allegedly failed to meet. According to the Interfax agency, Putin said at a meeting with government officials on Wednesday (July 19): “Once all of these conditions that we agreed on earlier are met (…), we will immediately return to this agreement.” Moscow claims that Western states have allegedly failed to sufficiently implement the promised relief for Russian fertilizer and food exports.

Russia launches massive attack on port city of Odessa – grain terminal apparently hit

Russia also attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa with dozens of missiles and drones for the second night in a row. It was her heaviest attack since the beginning of the war 17 months ago, as Mayor Hennady Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

Many Ukrainian agricultural exports went through the Black Sea port as part of the canceled grain agreement. According to the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces, among other things, port facilities with a grain and an edible oil terminal were hit. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented Russia goals “absolutely conscious” on port facilities and grain stores. (smu with material from dpa and Reuters)