Putin: Irreversible and objective process of de-dollarization is gaining momentum in BRICS

In the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), an irreversible process of de-dollarization is gaining momentum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Writes about it TASS.

Speaking at the BRICS summit via videoconference, the politician specified that this process is irreversible. As the head of state specified, the community countries are launching new infrastructure and investment projects. Trade exchanges between them are growing, branch contacts are expanding, he pointed out.

“The irreversible, objective process of de-dollarization is gaining momentum,” the president stressed. He specified that the parties cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, and respect for each other’s interests.

Earlier, Putin said that the US dollar is used in international finance as an instrument of political struggle.