President Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working. He announced this on Friday, April 23, reports RIA News…

10 days Russians will rest on the May holidays

“Today I will sign the corresponding decree,” he replied to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, who asked him to extend the May holidays.

The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11, the Kremlin said to the agency.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova addressed the president with a proposal to extend the holidays. According to her, this must be done to combat the coronavirus, since the situation may become more complicated. This is due to the fact that on May 1, citizens will go to the dacha and in a couple of days will return to work, and then they will be back at the dacha.

“Here, due to the fact that we have to move in space, exchange viral information with a large number of people in such a situation, we see certain risks,” she explained.

Popova clarified that scientists and epidemiologists consider it necessary to make continuous rest days in May.

In response, Vladimir Putin noted that he had repeatedly spoken and called on the federal and regional levels to listen to politicians to the opinion of experts on the situation with COVID-19.

New non-working days in early May will affect many civil servants, but not all. About this in a conversation with TASS said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

He explained that many authorities in Russia are working on irregular schedules. “Those who have to be at work will work,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

In Russia, a new lockdown will not be introduced during the long May holidays, Dmitry Peskov said.

“No, there is no talk of a lockdown,” he said, answering a question from reporters whether we should expect new restrictions on bars, restaurants and museums on these non-working days.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and then from 8 to 10. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day and will be one hour shorter.