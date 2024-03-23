Russian President Putin declared March 24 a day of national mourning

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a day of national mourning. This follows from the address of the head of state to citizens in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, the speech is broadcast by “First channel“

Putin clarified that additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been introduced in all regions of the country. “Together with those who lost their relatives and friends, the whole country, our entire people, mourns,” the president said.

In his address, the head of state also stated that a “window” had been prepared for the terrorists who fired at the Crocus near Moscow on March 22 to escape to Ukraine. Now four perpetrators of the terrorist attack have been detained.