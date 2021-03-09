Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to disconnect from the service of cell numbers used by prisoners in prisons. Relevant document on Tuesday, March 9, published on the official portal of legal information.

According to the document, mobile operators will be obliged to stop providing services by numbers that are used by convicts in prisons, as well as suspects, accused and convicted in pre-trial detention centers and colonies. Termination of communication services will take place on the basis of written decisions of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia, the deputy head of the FSIN or the head of the territorial body of the FSIN.

The State Duma adopted this bill in the third reading on February 17, the Federation Council approved it on March 3.

The authors of the bill, MPs Pavel Krasheninnikov, Vasily Piskarev and Alexander Khinshtein, pointed out that prisoners use cellular communications for fraud, as well as other illegal actions, such as pressure on witnesses, and leadership of members of criminal groups who are at large.

At present, it is prohibited to use communication means in places of imprisonment. However, this prohibition is often violated. So, in 2018, 56 thousand gadgets were seized in colonies and pre-trial detention centers. Five thousand people were detained for their illegal transfer to prisoners.